Baseball eyes new $1B TV contract in off-season

* TV deals eyed as baseball heads into off-season
* ESPN, Fox, TBS lead strong competition for contracts
* Comcast and CBS could jump into the fray
* Current deals expire after 2013 season
By Paul Thomasch
Oct 31 The Major League Baseball season just
ended, but the league is already weighing plans for a new
television contract potentially worth more than $1 billion.
MLB's current deals with ESPN, Fox and TBS expire after the
2013 season, and sources said all three networks are likely to
be involved in the next round of negotiations, which are
expected to begin this off-season. These people said NBC
Universal and CBS are also interested in joining the talks.
The dramatic climax to this season's World Series between
the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals, coupled with the
intense demand among networks for programming viewers watch
live, should give MLB strong negotiating leverage in the next
round of talks.
Ratings for this year's World Series, broadcast on Fox,
were hardly blockbuster but still averaged 16.6 million
viewers, up about 19 percent from last year, driven by a Game
Six extra-inning comeback victory for the Cardinals that stoked
interest in the team's Game 7 victory last week.
Analysts expect the price of a new deal to increase by 10
percent or more from the league's current contracts, which are
estimated to be worth around $900 million annually.
The interest in baseball in not due to the World Series
alone, however, as advertisers exhibited a strong appetite for
commercial time throughout baseball's lengthy 182-game regular
season and two rounds of league playoff series.
"No doubt baseball is going to be a product of interest,"
said sports TV consultant Mike Tracer, a former NBC Sports vice
president.
"If you are a rights holder, you want to get these
negotiations done as early as you can -- it would seem to be an
advantage," said Tracer. "The result is there is a lot of
aggressive posturing right now between the networks."
The ultimate price for the league's new television contract
depends in part on deals struck in other sports, most notably
the National Football League.
The NFL, the most popular sport in terms of television
ratings, also has contracts coming up for renewal, and recently
won a 73 percent price hike from Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ESPN
to extend a deal for "Monday Night Football," the Pro Bowl and
the NFL draft through 2021.
As for baseball, an ESPN representative said, "We have a
22-year relationship with Major League Baseball and look
forward to continuing it."
A representative for News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox said, "Fox
Sports has had a mutually beneficial relationship with Major
League Baseball both as a national and local rights holder for
many years, and we plan to do our best to continue those
relationships well into the future."
The wildcard in the next round of talks is Comcast Corp.
(CMCSA.O), the new majority owner of NBC Universal. Comcast
officials have made no secret of their desire to ramp up sports
coverage, and a deal with baseball would allow the company to
spread out games across the NBC Network, Versus, and even its
cable outlets such as USA.
"We're always interested in strong properties," said an NBC
Sports spokesman.
The caveat, however, is that "Sunday Night Football" is
NBC's highest rated program, and carrying the baseball playoffs
or World Series would likely create a scheduling conflict. NBC
also may not want to interrupt its fall programming as it tries
to revive its prime-time schedule. Taken together, those two
factors could limit how aggressively Comcast pursues a TV deal
the with MLB.
CBS Corp (CBS.N), which declined to comment, could also
jump into the fray. Some have speculated that it could partner
with Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) Turner Sports to make a joint
bid for baseball -- as it has done with the NCAA basketball
championship -- but sources familiar with the situation said
that combination was highly unlikely.
The source said Turner is more likely to pursue a renewal
of its TBS current deal, which gives it rights a Sunday game as
well as the league playoffs, rather than trying to work out all
new agreements with another network.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Peter Lauria and Tim
Dobbyn)