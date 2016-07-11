Regulators ease rules for higher quality securitised debt market

| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 Global regulators have eased the
rules on the issuing of securitised debt, a type of security
blamed at least in part for causing the last financial crisis,
boosting Europe's efforts to revive a moribund market for
companies seeking to raise funds.
The Basel Committee of banking regulators from the world's
main financial centres said it has updated its rules for
securitisation to favour higher grade issuance.
Securitised debt originating from poor quality U.S.
"sub-prime" mortgages, sowed the seeds of the 2007-09 financial
crisis after homeowners defaulted, depriving the securities of
payments to investors.
But Basel has now changed the rules to filter out "simple,
transparent and comparable" securitised debt whose underlying
assets are typically of a higher quality.
"This ensures that securitisations with higher-risk
underlying exposures do not qualify for the same capital
treatment as simple, transparent and comparable (STC) compliant
transactions," Basel said in a statement.
It has cut the "risk-weighting" or minimum amount of core
capital banks must hold against STC debt to 10 percent from 15
percent.
Europe wanted changes from Basel to underpin its own plans
to revive the market.
"It sounds like a welcome step in the right direction," said
Richard Hopkin, managing director for securitisation at AFME, a
European banking trade body.
The market in the United States has recovered since the
financial crisis, but issuance in Europe remains around 100
billion euros annually or a quarter of pre-crisis levels.
Hopkin said other steps were needed, such as smoothing out
differences in capital charges between securitised debt and more
favoured covered bonds.
There was also a need to cut capital requirements imposed on
insurers who could invest in securitised debt, Hopkin said.
The European Union is approving a new law to make simple and
transparent securitised debt more attractive as a way for
companies to raise funds instead of relying on bank loans.
However, some lawmakers are worried that lessons from the
financial crisis have not been learned and it could be many
months before the law is passed.
"Many investors have left the moribund market. It's critical
to revive securitisation in Europe to get non-banking investors
back," Hopkin said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)