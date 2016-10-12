UPDATE 1-New bank capital rules 'several years away' in practice

(Adds more detail)
By Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON Oct 12 New bank capital rules
now being finalised by global regulators will not be implemented
for several years, an official responsible for writing them said
on Wednesday, seeking to soothe European concerns about their
impact on struggling lenders.
The Basel Committee of banking regulators from nearly 30
countries has faced strong opposition from banks and European
Union governments who fear the new rules will bump up capital
requirements when major lenders like Deutsche Bank
and Monte dei Paschi di Siena face investor concerns
about their stability.
Basel Committee Secretary General William Coen said there
have been no discussions yet on how the new rules would be
phased in.
"We hope to publish final revisions early next year, but
actual implementation of those rules, we are several years
away," Coen told the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee.
The new rules are aimed at ending wide variations in how
much capital banks set aside to cover risks from loans. They
change how capital is set aside to cover loans and operational
risks or poor controls and external events.
All of Basel's rules need the backing of the European
Parliament and EU states to enter into force across the
28-country bloc.
EU financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc
won't introduce the new rules if they increase capital
requirements too much.
In a warning shot before a crucial Basel Committee meeting
in November, the economic affairs committee plans to vote on a
resolution calling for the new rules not to bump up capital
requirements significantly.
Some big banks use their own models for calculating capital
buffers, but some regulators suspect they are being used to
downplay requirements.
Basel is proposing a "floor" on capital requirements, a
reform Dombrovskis has said should be scrapped -- an outcome
Coen gave no hint of.
Despite the EU's rare and public opposition to Basel
reforms, Wednesday's parliamentary hearing was good-natured,
with lawmakers citing movies and poems to underline their
concerns.
Banks say the proposals will lead to a big hike in capital
requirements, but Coen said they should wait to see the final
version.
"Things have changed dramatically," Coen said. "Operational
risk has changed quite a bit."
Firms which have taken out insurance to cover operational
risks may be allowed to deduct payouts from capital
requirements.
Basel may also change its mind and allow the use of models
for determining regulatory capital for some asset portfolios,
Coen added.
Coen said he was "keenly aware" of the need not to increase
capital requirements significantly, but added that it has been
the EU's choice to apply Basel's rules to all banks and not just
large ones like in the United States.
