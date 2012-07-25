Regulators slap capital charges on derivatives

* Cleared trades to have 2 percent risk weight
* Charge for exposure to clearing default fund as well
* Rules start in January, reviewed later that year
* Perverse rise in equity from increased risks to end
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 25 Banks will be better off
financially if they clear their derivatives to curb risk,
regulators said on Wednesday, but participants in the $648
trillion sector that lay at the core of the 2007-09 credit
crunch still face higher capital charges.
The G20 countries agreed just after the collapse of U.S bank
Lehman Brothers in 2008, in which opaque derivatives played a
part, that dealers should clear contracts where possible to aid
transparency.
Clearing houses like LCH.Clearnet in London, Eurex Clearing
in Frankfurt and DTCC in the United States are backed
by a default fund in case one side of the trade goes bust.
Most derivatives are traded off an exchange and not cleared,
but those that are do not presently incur a capital charge.
Under new global rules published by the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision, all derivatives trades will incur a capital
charge -- a cost likely to be passed on by banks to end users --
but that for cleared trades will be much lower.
The committee said banks using clearing houses that meet all
supervisory requirements, such as having a big enough default
fund, will have a risk-weighting of 2 percent for calculating
capital requirements on their derivatives trades.
That compares with a proposed margin of between 2 and 15
percent on uncleared derivatives trades.
The Committee said the rule will also apply to indirect
clearing so that market participants who are not directly
dealing with the banks who are members of a clearing house can
benefit as well from a low charge on cleared trades.
The "nominal" 2 percent capital charge is intended to create
a financial incentive to clear trades on derivatives such as
interest rate and credit default swaps.
Getting the balance between the two charges right to keep
the clearing incentive intact has been tricky for regulators.
To complicate the equation, the committee said on Wednesday
there will also a capital charge on a bank's exposure to the
clearing house's default fund.
This second charge can be calculated in two ways: a blunt
1,250 percent risk weight subject to an overall cap, or a risk
sensitive approach that has already been consulted on.
Banks will now work out what the margining on uncleared
trades and two capital charges on cleared trades will mean in
practice for the economics of their business models.
Industry officials say it could mean banks will simply stop
trading some contracts to avoid having to find more expensive
capital to back them.
Damian Carolan, a financial services lawyer at Allen &
Overy, said capital requirements for cleared business would be
fairly onerous but the committee had listened to industry by
offering a reduced margin period for contracts closed quickly.
"It also mitigates to some extent previous accusations that
the overly onerous capital treatment of cleared client business
flatly contradicted the political imperative to increase the use
of clearing," Carolan said. Banks may end up having to play safe
and hold more capital than strictly required when using some
clearing houses, he added.
The Swiss-based Basel Committee, made up of central bankers
and regulators from G20 countries, said charges on cleared
trades will be imposed from January on an interim basis and will
be reviewed in the course of 2013.
The rules are part of the wider Basel III accord that will
force banks to hold more capital from January 2013, reducing the
risk that taxpayers will have bail out ailing lenders in future.
The committee also announced on Wednesday it has tweaked a
rule contained in Basel III to stop a bank's regulatory capital
buffer being boosted if the value of derivatives holdings fall.
Banks value their derivatives according to the going market
rate or fair value every quarter for accounting purposes. The
committee said the change would be phased in between the start
of 2014 and take full effect from January 2018.