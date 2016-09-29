Planned global banking rules not balanced, need changes- EU's Dombrovskis

| BRUSSELS, Sept 29
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 A planned reform of global
banking rules being discussed by the United States, Europe,
Japan and other major economies risks negatively affecting
European banks and needs to be changed, the EU financial
services commissioner said on Thursday.
The Basel Committee, a body of banking supervisors from
nearly 30 countries, set the year-end as the deadline to
conclude an overhaul of existing banking rules - known as Basel
III - meant to make the sector safer. It has been criticised by
opponents for increasing the capital banks must hold against
risk.
"As things stand, the proposals Basel has issued for
consultation would imply significant capital requirement
increases in all areas," EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told
a banking conference in Brussels on Thursday.
He said work remains to be done on a number of areas to
avoid changes that would lead to a significant increase in the
capital requirements for Europe's banking sector.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Toby Chopra)