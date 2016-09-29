UPDATE 4-Planned global banking rules not balanced, need changes - EU's Dombrovskis

(Adds commission official)
By Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 A planned reform of global
banking rules being discussed by the United States, Europe,
Japan and other major economies risks negatively affecting
European banks and needs to be changed, the EU financial
services commissioner said on Thursday.
The Basel Committee, a body of banking supervisors from
nearly 30 countries, set the year-end as deadline to conclude an
overhaul of banking rules - known as Basel III - meant to make
the sector safer.
But opponents, mostly in Europe and Japan, feel the review
goes too far. They fear it disproportionately increases how much
capital banks must hold against risk.
"As things stand, the proposals Basel has issued for
consultation would imply significant capital requirement
increases in all areas," EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told
a banking conference in Brussels, in the most explicit criticism
so far of the review by a European official.
He made it clear Europe could not accept a reform that would
lead to a significant increase of capital requirements for
European banks, and called for a more balanced proposal.
RULES 'A LA CARTE'?
European bankers were encouraged by Dombrovskis' "change of
tone" compared with past EU statements on the issue, a banking
official said. It remained to be seen what capital requirements
increase would be acceptable to the EU in a possible deal with
the United States.
Officials at banking trade body AFME estimated the new rules
would likely increase capital at least by 6 percent on average.
The rise in capital requirements would hit mostly European
banks, the industry fears, because under the proposed rules
their large loan portfolios would make them look more risky than
U.S. banks which provide more bond financing and package
mortgages on for trading elsewhere.
A second banking source said Europe may consider a Basel
deal only as "guidance" and apply it flexibly.
"We need to continue having international convergence as
regards rule books," said Martin Merlin, the Commission's
official in charge of financial regulation.
But he added that while abiding by common principles, the EU
when needed "should be able to depart from what is agreed at
international level," as it happened in the application of the
previous Basel reform.
Merlin said the European Commission will propose changes to
banking rules in coming weeks to ease reporting and disclosure
requirements for smaller banks, but he said this would not
include easing capital requirements.
Contrary to the United States, banks still represent by far
the main source of funding for companies in Europe.
With sluggish economic growth and a teetering banking
sector, EU and euro zone officials are keen to avoid saddling
their banks with further costs and restrictions that may reduce
their ability to make loans to companies and households.
The German government had to deny on Wednesday that a rescue
plan was in the works for Deutsche Bank, Europe's
biggest lender, in case it was unable to pay a fine of up to $14
billion from the U.S. Department of Justice for its activities
before the 2007-08 financial crisis.
EU'S RED LINES
Amid concerns of a possible collapse of the international
negotiations, Dombrovskis said a deal in Basel was important but
set clear conditions to reach a compromise.
"There remains work to be done on a number of areas which
are important for the EU economy," he told a conference
organised by the European Banking Federation.
Dombrovskis urged capital requirements to be calibrated on
banks' risks and business models, a key European request as its
banking sector is more fragmented than elsewhere. The chairman
of the European Banking Authority, Andrea Enria, backed this
call.
The Basel reform aims at reaching a standardised approach to
make the sector safer, as it would rely less on benchmarks
developed internally by banks to calculate their risks.
U.S. regulators are also pushing for a common "floor" or
level of capital a bank cannot go below, irrespective of its
internal risk calculations.
"We do not believe a standardised capital floor is an
essential part of the framework," Dombrovskis said.
He also urged further work on the treatment of real estate
loans, corporate and infrastructure lending, and on the
weighting of operational risk.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Toby Chopra and
Janet Lawrence)