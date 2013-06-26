Global supervisors take tough line on bank leverage

| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 Global banking regulators have
taken a tough line on how much risk banks can take on in a move
that will mostly hit those lenders holding large amounts of
financial derivatives.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published the
methodology banks across the world must use to calculate their
leverage ratio.
The ratio measures a bank's capital against all of its
assets, such as loans and derivatives.
Leaders from the top 20 economies (G20) announced in 2010
that they will impose a leverage ratio of 3 percent which will
be mandatory from 2018.
Some countries have already set a leverage ratio but there
is no consistency in how they are calculated, making it hard for
investors to compare banks.
A key issue for Basel was to square how accounting systems
vary in the way they treat derivatives.
U.S. accounting rules allow for calculations of net
positions but international standards used in Europe and
elsewhere require gross positions, which can be much larger.
Basel said on Wednesday it has opted for gross rather than
net derivatives positions in calculating the leverage ratio so
that banks with large holdings of derivatives will blow through
the ceiling sooner.
Deutsche Bank was among those which had raised concerns that
it might be at a disadvantage to U.S. rivals because of
accounting differences.
"This ensures investors and other stakeholders to have a
comparable measure of bank leverage, regardless of domestic
accounting standards," said Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel
Committee and governor of Sweden's central bank.
Opting for gross positions will be viewed as another attempt
to encourage banks to hold fewer derivatives, an asset class
whose opacity alarmed regulators in the financial crisis.
The Basel ratio also includes off-balance sheet holdings
whereas some national ratios exclude these in calculations.
Analysts have said once the consultation period has ended
and the methodology is published, banks will face pressure to
meet the 3 percent ratio well before 2018 or show how they will
do this.
Last week Britain told the banks it regulates they must
comply with a 3 percent leverage ratio with immediate effect.