New rules on global banks' interest-rate risks face delays - sources

| TOKYO, April 3
TOKYO, April 3 Efforts to protect the world's
banks from interest-rate risks are bogged down, with an
agreement on new rules likely to be delayed by at least several
months, people involved in the discussions said.
Basel Committee negotiators have reached an impasse on the
rate-risk requirements, two people involved in the process told
Reuters, with Britain and Germany seeking requirements for banks
to increase their capital, whereas the United States and Japan
argue that the issue should continue to be left to local
regulators.
"As the discussions are going now, reaching an agreement
looks difficult," one source said of the talks in the Swiss
financial centre.
As part of the response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
the Basel Committee of banking supervisors has been toughening
rules such as requirements for stronger capital buffers to
prevent or combat future crises.
They are also planning rules to ensure banks can withstand
sharp moves in interest rates, which are at historic lows around
the world.
The issue takes on particular significance as the Federal
Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates in coming
months, with potential ripple effects for banks and markets
worldwide.
But as the banking crisis fades in memory, only to be
replaced by a lingering economic slowdown, governments are
losing interest in financial reform and focusing on economic
growth, despite warnings that dangers still lurk.
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England and chairman of
the Financial Stability Board global regulator body, expressed
concern in February about "reform fatigue," urging the Group of
20 big economies to mount a "big push" to complete rules
requiring big lenders to issue bonds to provide further capital
buffers.
There is also a growing spat between banks and regulators
that ever increasing capital requirements are leading to
illiquidity in some markets.
On the rate-risk rules, a "consultation document" was to
have been agreed this month, but negotiators are now working to
reach consensus in time for a June Basel Committee meeting, the
sources said.
Basel Committee press officials could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A compromise proposal would require additional capital only
from "outlier banks" that have rate risk exceeding 20 percent of
their capital, but it is possible that the document will list
both positions without resolving the differences, the sources
said.
Japanese banks face rate risks as they have pumped great
amounts of money into long-term project finance and have huge
holdings of Japanese government bonds, which now have
infinitesimally low yields.
(Additional reporing by Huw Jones in London; Writing by William
Mallard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)