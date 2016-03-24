Basel further reins in banks' use of capital models

* Basel maps out new curbs on how banks tot up risks
* No date fixed for start of new rules
* Basel says changes won't significantly bump up capital
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 24 The world's largest banks will
have less discretion over how much capital to hold against loans
turning sour, global regulators proposed on Thursday.
Regulators want to cut complexity and inconsistency in
capital requirements among big banks that use their own models,
as opposed to methods set out by regulators, to add up credit
risks.
Models typically point to lower capital requirements, a big
advantage as credit risk accounts for 70 percent of a bank's
capital buffer. Regulators suspect big banks of using models to
make capital ratios appear stronger than they are.
The proposals from the Basel Committee of banking
supervisors, whose rules are applied in all the world's main
financial centres, mark a further erosion in the use of models.
Banks fear a "Basel IV" or step change in capital
requirements compared with Basel III, which was introduced after
the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Basel said the proposed rules wouldn't significantly
increase overall capital requirements, and stopped short of the
complete ban on models some Basel members had wanted since the
crisis.
"The measures announced today largely retain the use of
internal models for the determination of credit risk weighted
assets, but with important safeguards that will promote sound
levels of capital and comparability across banks," the
committee's chairman Stefan Ingves said.
Basel is proposing to scrap models for loans to other banks
and financial institutions, for equities holdings, and for loans
to companies with total assets of more than 50 billion euros, a
threshold that would capture about 200 companies.
Instead, banks would have to use the more conservative
standard approach set by regulators.
Basel is also proposing a floor, meaning banks using models
cannot hold less than 60-90 percent of the capital the standard
approach recommends for credit risk.
The committee aims to finalise the rules by the end of this
year.
It offered further incentives to rein back model use.
Basel said it was reviewing a rule that requires banks using
models to apply them to all calculations where models are
allowed. This rule was aimed at stopping banks from using a mix
of models or standard approach, depending on which came up with
the lower capital requirement.
Furthermore, big banks that are allowed to use models could
instead use the standard approach for all their capital
calculations and still be deemed to comply with Basel's rules.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)