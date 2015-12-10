Global regulators target capital charges on "buy-to-let" mortgages

LONDON Dec 10 Banks would have to set aside
more capital to cover "buy-to-let" mortgages and place greater
emphasis on a borrower's ability to repay a home loan under
draft rules from global banking regulators on Thursday.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from the world's
main financial centres published revised proposals for banks
using the so-called standard approach, rather than in-house
models, to determine how much capital they must set aside to
cover the risk of a loan turning sour.
This so-called credit risk is the single biggest calculation
made by banks as it covers between 60 and 90 percent of the
risk-weighted assets on their books.
Thursday's second consultation on credit risk is aimed at
simplifying Basel's suite of complex capital rules in order to
iron out large differences in how much capital banks from
different countries set aside to cover similar risks.
Basel unveiled key changes, such as introducing a clear
delineation between types of home loans when it comes to capital
charges.
It proposes categorising all exposures to real estate,
including specialised lending exposures, under the same asset
class.
Exposures to so-called buy-to-let mortgages, which are taken
out by landlords to buy property to rent out, would have a
higher risk weighting, meaning more capital would be needed to
cover them, Basel said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)