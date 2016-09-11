Central bankers say Basel on right track with bank capital rules

| LONDON, Sept 11
The world's top central bankers said on Sunday that
completion of remaining post financial crisis reforms to bank
capital was going in the right direction and the focus should be
on avoiding large increases in requirements.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors is finalising
rules on how much capital lenders should hold to withstand
shocks without needing the taxpayer handouts that many were
given during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The committee is facing hefty pushback from banks and some
governments, especially in Europe.
The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of
Supervision, or GHOS, met on Sunday to scrutinise progress so
far on finalising the Basel III reforms ushered in by the
financial crisis. Its members include the Federal Reserve, the
Bank of England, and the European Central Bank (ECB).
"The GHOS endorsed the broad direction of the Committee's
reforms," it said in a statement.
"The GHOS discussed the Basel Committee's ongoing cumulative
impact assessment and reaffirmed that, as a result of this
assessment, the committee should focus on not significantly
increasing overall capital requirements."
Banks have dubbed the remaining reforms Basel IV, meaning a
step change in requirements that they say will make it harder to
increase lending to the economy.
The final reforms cover capital requirements for credit and
operational rules, and stricter parameters for assessing the
riskiness of assets.
They also include a new "floor" below which capital
requirements cannot go, irrespective of the amount needed
according to a bank's own modelling.
European banks in particular say this would penalise large
holdings of low risk loans on their books, and give too much
emphasis to the volume of assets rather than their riskiness.
Earlier this month, the European Union urged the Basel
Committee to ensure that capital requirements were "not
significantly increased in any of the major regions of the
world".
Basel members like Japan have said the benefits of modelling
should be preserved, while other members like the Fed are more
sceptical about capital calculation models.
The GHOS statement on Sunday, which reinforces a similar
statement at the start of the year, will buttress Basel, though
banks expect some watering down when the final rules are
published given concerns among some of its members.
"Finalising the committee's post-crisis reforms will
complete Basel III and help restore confidence in banks'
risk-weighted capital ratios," said Mario Draghi, who heads the
ECB and chairs GHOS.
Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee and Governor
of Sweden's central bank, said: "The Committee has taken
significant steps over the past few months towards finalising
the post-crisis reforms by the end of the year."
Most banks across the world already meet or exceed the
capital and liquidity requirements that Basel III sets out for
full compliance by 2019.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)