UPDATE 1-Basel plays down impact of trading rule changes on capital

By Huw Jones

LONDON Nov 18 Overall capital requirements for the very biggest banks would rise by 4.7 percent under planned rules to ensure lenders set aside enough capital to cover the risk of trading book assets turning sour, global regulators said on Wednesday.

The Basel Committee, made up of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries, published an impact assessment for new market risk capital rules which banks have criticised for requiring a leap in capital.

Most banks must currently hold minimum capital equivalent to about 7 percent of their risk-weighted assets under Basel III rules.

"It shows that the change in market risk capital charges would produce a 4.7 percent increase in the overall Basel III minimum capital requirement," the committee said in a statement.

The increase is heavily skewed by a handful of big, global trading banks like JP Morgan and others.

"When the bank with the largest value of market risk-weighted assets is excluded from the sample, the change in total market risk capital charges leads to a 2.3 percent increase in overall Basel III minimum regulatory capital."

Basel is due to finalise trading book capital rules by the end of the year.

Its study aims to pour cold water on an impact assessment the industry published last month which said the new rules would quadruple capital holdings on average.

"There is no Basel IV. There is completion of Basel III," Bank of England Governor and global Financial Stability Board chairman Mark Carney said this month, dismissing concerns about a step change in capital requirments.

Basel said aggregate capital charges for market risks would rise on a weighted average basis by 74 percent compared with the current rules, which regulators have said require banks to set aside too little capital.

"When measured as a simple average, this increase in the total market risk capital requirement is 41 percent. For the median bank in the same sample, the capital increase is 18 percent," Basel said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)