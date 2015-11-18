UPDATE 1-Basel plays down impact of trading rule changes on capital

(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 18 Overall capital requirements for
the very biggest banks would rise by 4.7 percent under planned
rules to ensure lenders set aside enough capital to cover the
risk of trading book assets turning sour, global regulators said
on Wednesday.
The Basel Committee, made up of banking supervisors from
nearly 30 countries, published an impact assessment for new
market risk capital rules which banks have criticised for
requiring a leap in capital.
Most banks must currently hold minimum capital equivalent to
about 7 percent of their risk-weighted assets under Basel III
rules.
"It shows that the change in market risk capital charges
would produce a 4.7 percent increase in the overall Basel III
minimum capital requirement," the committee said in a statement.
The increase is heavily skewed by a handful of big, global
trading banks like JP Morgan and others.
"When the bank with the largest value of market
risk-weighted assets is excluded from the sample, the change in
total market risk capital charges leads to a 2.3 percent
increase in overall Basel III minimum regulatory capital."
Basel is due to finalise trading book capital rules by the
end of the year.
Its study aims to pour cold water on an impact assessment
the industry published last month which said the new rules would
quadruple capital holdings on average.
"There is no Basel IV. There is completion of Basel III,"
Bank of England Governor and global Financial Stability Board
chairman Mark Carney said this month, dismissing concerns about
a step change in capital requirments.
Basel said aggregate capital charges for market risks would
rise on a weighted average basis by 74 percent compared with the
current rules, which regulators have said require banks to set
aside too little capital.
"When measured as a simple average, this increase in the
total market risk capital requirement is 41 percent. For the
median bank in the same sample, the capital increase is 18
percent," Basel said.
