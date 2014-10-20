Global regulators to fast-track bank leverage rule

LONDON Oct 20 Global regulators will fast-track
work on finalising a key benchmark to measure bank capital as
countries begin applying their own higher ratios, a top
regulator said on Monday.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision was due to
finalise the so-called leverage ratio in 2017, a year ahead of
when it comes into force.
The interim ratio, which is a measure of capital to a bank's
total assets, was set by the committee at 3 percent but
countries such as the United States and Switzerland are calling
for higher levels.
The Bank of England is due to publish its own proposed
leverage ratio for UK banks at the end of this month with
analysts expecting a figure of 4 to 5 percent. The Committee had
planned to decide on a final leverage ratio in 2017.
"There is an appetite within the committee to start that
work sooner rather than later," Coen told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in London.
The new figure would be consulted on, Coen said.
The United States, Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and others
are likely to put pressure on a ratio that is higher than the
interim 3 percent, the committee set.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)