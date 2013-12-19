UPDATE 2-Regulators to soften rules to help revive securitisation

* Basel scales back capital requirement by a third
* Banks say tweak not enough to kick start market
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 19 Global regulators have softened
proposed new rules for securitisation in a bid to help to kick
start a financing method tarnished by the financial crisis.
Central bankers and policymakers see securitisation, or
packaging loans into bonds, as an important source of funding
for the wider economy.
But bankers said the easing wouldn't be enough to revive the
market on its own and called for wider support for the market.
Securitisation, used to provide money for a whole range of
activities, including mortgages, car loans and finance for
business, has got a bad name after securitised products based on
U.S. home loans turned sour in 2007, triggering a chain of
events that led to a global financial crisis.
The market has shrunk dramatically since then.
Securitisation in Europe has dropped from $1.2 trillion in 2008
to $322 billion last year, according to Bank of England figures.
The European Central Bank, the BoE and others have called
for action to revive securitisation but using stricter
standards.
BoE director of financial stability, Andrew Haldane, said
last week that securitised or bundled debt need not be the
"bogeyman" it was during the financial crash and it could play a
role in funding smaller companies.
The BoE is considering how it could intervene to kick start
the market.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries published revised draft rules on securitisation on
Thursday that included more flexibility.
In the original draft, the Committee proposed a minimum risk
weighting of 20 percent for securitised products but in its
latest paper it now proposes a minimum of 15 percent, meaning
banks would have to set aside less capital against the products.
But the new lower "floor" being proposed is still roughly
double the current risk weighting for securitised products.
"The revisions to the committee's proposals reflect the
feedback we have received," the Committee's chairman, Stefan
Ingves, said in a statement.
"A simpler set of approaches, more aligned to the underlying
capital framework, and a revised calibration should serve the
committee's goal of ensuring that securitisation exposures are
supported by an appropriate amount of capital," Ingves, who is
also governor of the Swedish central bank, said.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME),
which represents banks like Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs,
said the easing wouldn't be enough to kick start the market on
its own.
"Hopefully, we can expect similar recognition of high
quality European securitisation, and the role it has to play in
funding the real economy, in other key regulatory announcements
expected soon," AFME's head of securitisation, Richard Hopkin
said in a statement.
The European Banking Authority is due shortly to publish its
definition of high quality liquid assets and bankers hope it
includes top-grade securitisations to encourage issuance.
Bankers hope separate new capital rules in Europe from 2016
will be amended to encourage insurers take part in the market.
Basel also said on Thursday it had reviewed some of the
assumptions underlying the approaches banks must use to assess
risks in securitised products.
"These changes result in greater consistency with the
underlying credit risk framework. They would lead to meaningful
reductions in capital requirements vis-a-vis the initial
proposals, yet would remain more stringent than under the
existing framework," the committee said.
Basel's consultation on its revised draft rules ends in
March and the committee will then finalise them.