瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 15:26 BJT

BRIEF-Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

Dec 11 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* Sells its 4.99 percent stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

* Transaction should be completed in Q1 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1qMbFA2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
