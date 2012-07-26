UPDATE 1-BASF still sees FY profit up, boosted by oil unit

* Profit at chemicals units "unlikely" to reach last yr's
level
* Resumption of oil production in Libya to drive 2012 profit
* Says "Chinese growth engine has started to stall"
* Q2 adj EBIT rises to 2.5 bln euros, vs 2.3 bln eur poll
avg
FRANKFURT, July 26 BASF, the world's
largest chemicals maker by sales, stuck to its outlook of higher
operating earnings this year, shored up by its oil and gas
division, which would more than offset a decline at its core
chemicals businesses.
"Our forecast is especially supported by the resumption of
our crude oil production in Libya. It is unlikely that the
earnings from our chemicals business will match the level of the
previous year," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said.
Before the armed conflict in Libya, BASF's oil and gas unit
was the second-largest foreign oil company in the North African
country after Italy's ENI.
After some setbacks in ramping up production there in the
first quarter, BASF managed to continuously produce crude oil in
Libya throughout the second quarter, it said.
The group, whose products range from catalytic converters
and car coatings to insulation foams, also said it still
expected group sales to rise this year even as sales volumes in
most of its chemicals and plastics businesses declined in the
second quarter.
"The Chinese growth engine has started to stall leading to a
decrease in BASF's sales in local-currency terms in Asia," he
added.
Asia, which accounted for almost 20 percent of BASF sales
last year and is its main growth market, has proved a headache
for other global players.
Brazil's Vale, the world's largest producer of
iron ore, on Wednesday cited China's economic slowdown as
second-quarter profit tumbled. Engineering conglomerate Siemens
on Thursday said major orders from China were
becoming rare.
BASF's U.S. peer DuPont said this week it expected
2012 earnings to come in at the bottom of its prior forecast
range, due in part to economic uncertainty around the globe.
BASF's second-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose by more than 11 percent
to 2.5 billion euros ($3.03 billion), surpassing the 2.3 billion
euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.