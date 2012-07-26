BASF still sees FY profit up, boosted by oil unit

FRANKFURT, July 26 Chemicals giant BASF
stuck to its outlook of higher operating earnings
this year, shored up by its oil and gas division, which it said
would more than offset a decline at its core chemicals
businesses.
"Our forecast is especially supported by the resumption of
our crude oil production in Libya. It is unlikely that the
earnings from our chemicals business will match the level of the
previous year," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said.
"The Chinese growth engine has started to stall leading to a
decrease in BASF's sales in local-currency terms in Asia," he
added.
Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT),
adjusted for one-off items, rose by more than 11 percent to 2.5
billion euros ($3.03 billion), surpassing the 2.3 billion euro
average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group, whose products range from catalytic converters
and car coatings to insulation foams, also said it still
expected sales to rise this year.
The group's U.S. peer DuPont said this week it
expected 2012 earnings to come in at the bottom of its prior
forecast range, due in part to economic uncertainty around the
globe.