UPDATE 2-BASF defies doomsters with forecast for growth

* Q4 adj EBIT 1.51 bln eur in line with estimates
* Sees sales, profit up in 2012, countering market
scepticism
* Expects to earn high premium on 2012 cost of capital
* Raises dividend to 2.5 eur/shr, above consensus
* Shares 2.4 pct higher
By Ludwig Burger
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 24 Germany's
BASF, the world's largest chemical maker by sales,
dismissed analyst forecasts its business would shrink this year,
saying sales and earnings would rise, driven by an economic
rebound in the second half led by emerging markets.
"We expect the global economy to pick up speed over the
course of 2012 following a moderate start," chief executive Kurt
Bock said on Friday, adding his 2012 targets were ambitious.
Uncertainties over government debt in Europe and the United
States would pose a risk, while "positive impetus for the
chemical industry will again mainly come from the emerging
markets", he added.
Growth would largely be driven by higher chemical sales
volumes and by the ramp-up of oil production in Libya, where
BASF's Wintershall unit had been the second-largest foreign oil
firm before the civil war.
The group also predicted growth next year and - in a sign of
further optimism - said it would lift its annual dividend to
2.50 euros per share, up from 2.20 euros last year and more than
the 2.39 euros expected by analysts.
Analysts had expected a decline in sales of almost 5 percent
this year and operating earnings to drop 8 percent, based on
2011 figures of 73.5 billion euros ($97.9 billion) and 8.4
billion euros, respectively.
"The positive outlook for the global economy and BASF is
surprising," said DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler.
At 0845 GMT, BASF shares were up 2.4 percent at 66.15 euros.
Presenting full-year results for the first time after taking
over in May, CEO Bock's remarks contrasted with his predecessor
Juergen Hambrecht's notoriously conservative predictions.
StarMine data show that in all of the six quarters before
Hambrecht stepped down, BASF beat consensus net profit
forecasts.
Fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT),
adjusted for special items, fell 14 percent to 1.51 billion
euros, matching the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.
Quarterly sales topped expectations.
BASF added its EBIT this year would exceed its cost of
capital before interest and tax in 2012 by a good margin.
EBIT would be below last year's figures in the first half
but would rise above the year-earlier comparison in the second
half, it predicted.
BASF defines the cost of its capital as a combination of the
interest it pays on debt and of what shareholders could
reasonably expect in return on their equity capital. Last year,
the cost of capital was 11 percent, but the rate tends to swing
between 9 and 13 percent.
BASF's main rivals, U.S. diversified chemicals maker Dow
Chemical and DuPont struck a cautious tone about
business prospects earlier this year.
Dow, the industry's No.1 in the United States, had described
Europe, which is BASF's main market, as a "headwind for the
whole year," while the U.S. was recovering. ]
More specialised smaller peers such as foam chemicals and
pigments maker Huntsman, as well as rubber chemicals
maker Lanxess, voiced confidence at the start of the
year.