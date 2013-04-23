版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 17:11 BJT

BASF cuts 500 jobs in water, textile, leather chemicals

FRANKFURT, April 23 BASF, the world's largest chemicals maker, said it would cut 500 jobs by 2015 as it restructures its plastic additives, pigments, water, leather and textile chemicals businesses.

BASF sites in the Basel area will bear the brunt of overhaul, with 350 jobs to be cut, the group said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐