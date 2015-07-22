UPDATE 2-BASF to split off struggling pigments businesses

* BASF says looking into all options for pigments units

* To create separate entities within new business unit

* Analyst says pigments industry suffering from overcapacity (Adds analyst comment, source comment on industry overhaul)

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, July 22 German chemicals company BASF will set up separate legal entities for its pigments businesses and look into all options, which could include sales, for operations that have been suffering from industry overcapacity.

The move affects businesses serving the paints, coatings, printing and plastics industries among others, with sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2014 and 2,500 staff, BASF said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said BASF would assess all options and no decision had been made, declining to comment on whether BASF would look for a new owner.

"By creating an organisation fully dedicated to pigments, we will adapt better to the challenges in the pigments industry," Alexander Haunschild, who will head BASF's new global business unit that will comprise the pigments activities, said in a statement, without elaborating.

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer said there was excess capacity in the pigments industry, with demand below 2009 levels.

"The pigment business is still operating in a really depressed environment," he said, adding private equity companies could emerge as suitors for the units.

A person familiar with the chemicals sector who asked not to be named said private equity groups had recently taken an interest buying and restructuring struggling pigments businesses across the industry and that beyond BASF, other deals in Europe were possible.

BASF mainly competes in pigments with companies including Switzerland's Clariant, Japan's DIC Corp, and unlisted German group Altana, according to BASF's 2014 factbook.

At 1415 GMT, BASF shares were down 1.3 percent at 83.3 euros.

($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)