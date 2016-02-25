BASF cuts half the jobs at its plant biotech unit

LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 25 BASF, the
world's largest chemicals group by sales, will cut half of the
700 jobs at its plant biotechnology business, slashing some
early development projects in yield improvement and stress
tolerance and all of its rice yield and corn fungal resistance
projects.
BASF's plant biotechnology unit is developing improved plant
characteristics such as drought tolerability but relies on
partners, the biggest being Monsanto, to bring finished seed
products to market.
Alliances with such partners are not affected by the
cutbacks, a spokeswoman said.
BASF, also the world's third largest maker of farming
pesticides, spends about 150 million euros ($165 million) per
year on plant biotechnology research but has not disclosed sales
or earnings figures for these activities.
A spokeswoman declined to comment on any cuts to annual
budgets at the unit.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)