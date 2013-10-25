BASF CEO says has no plans to spin off units

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
FRANKFURT Oct 25 BASF's Chief Executive Kurt Bock said on Friday that, unlike its U.S. rival DuPont, the German chemicals group had no plans to split off any business units.
DuPont said on Thursday it would spin off its titanium dioxide unit into a separately traded public company within 18 months, yielding to pressure from Wall Street.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.