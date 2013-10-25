版本:
2013年 10月 25日

BASF CEO says has no plans to spin off units

FRANKFURT Oct 25 BASF's Chief Executive Kurt Bock said on Friday that, unlike its U.S. rival DuPont, the German chemicals group had no plans to split off any business units.

DuPont said on Thursday it would spin off its titanium dioxide unit into a separately traded public company within 18 months, yielding to pressure from Wall Street.
