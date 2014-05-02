UPDATE 1-BASF eyes bumper U.S. investment as profit edges lower

* Considers spending more than 1 bln eur on U.S. plant

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 2 BASF, the world's No.1 chemicals company by sales, said it could spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on a U.S. petrochemical plant, joining global peers attracted by cheap shale gas.

BASF announced the possible investment on the U.S. Gulf Coast along with first quarter results in which operating earnings edged 3 percent lower as higher volumes in farming pesticides and precursor chemicals were offset by a decline in overseas currencies.

Natural gas is roughly three times cheaper in the United States than in Europe, encouraging BASF to redirect investment away from its home region, which still accounts for more than half of group sales.

The proposed U.S. plant, which would be BASF's largest investment in a single facility, would convert natural gas into propylene, a key building block for advanced materials such as insulation foams and lubricants.

Propylene has mainly been made from the oil distillate naphtha, but cheap shale gas from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is gaining importance as a feedstock.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, slipped 3 percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion), in line with the 2.12 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its business in North America was the only regional division that achieved a rise in operating earnings.

BASF said that despite unfavourable currency developments, it continued to target a slight increase in adjusted EBIT this year. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Goodman)