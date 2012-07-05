BASF says Brazil court suspends damages ruling

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
FRANKFURT, July 3 Chemicals maker BASF said a Brazilian court suspended a ruling for BASF and oil major Shell to pay 1.06 billion Brazilian reals ($525.23 million) into a compensation fund for former employees at a pesticides plant.
Brazil's highest labour court put the verdict from a lower court on hold after BASF and Shell lodged an appeal, Germany's BASF said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The workers claim their health had suffered or remains at risk of suffering from having worked at the Paulinia pesticides plant.
In its annual report, BASF had said Shell operated the site in the Brazilian municipality of Paulinia until 1995, when Shell sold it to American Cyanamid. BASF, which bought the plant in 2000, claims the site had been contaminated by Shell.
BASF is suing Shell to accept full responsibility but is also in talks with the plaintiffs and with Shell to reach an out-of-court settlement.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)