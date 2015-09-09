BASF's Wintershall confident of good result after Russian moves

MUNICH, Sept 9 Germany's Wintershall
remains hungry for more co-operation with Russia in oil and gas,
fresh from announcing the completion of an asset swap with its
partner Gazprom last Friday.
Chief executive Mario Mehren told reporters in Munich that
the company would benefit from its local knowledge in Siberia
where it gains more access to fields it already exploits with
Gazprom.
"We want to continue to grow our business in Russia," Mehren
said. "The deal is an expression of closer ties in economic
relations."
The deal had been put on hold last year as the hostilities
between Russia and Ukraine resulted in western sanctions on
Russia. Mehren said there was now better visibility of the
market conditions.
At the same time, Wintershall would place its trading and
storage business in Europe with Gazprom as a partner which could
offer the units a wider market reach than the BASF group had.
He also said the company would grow in the Middle East and
benefit from low production costs in Russia and Argentina,
another core market.
This would help the company achieve good profits this year,
helping to overcome problems with low oil prices, which meant
Wintershall would have to be cost-conscious, he
said.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for
special items were 3 percent down at 1.795 billion euros ($2.00
billion) in 2014 at the Kassel-based firm.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Thomas Atkins)