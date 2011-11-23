UPDATE 1-Germany's BASF joins race for electric car batteries

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, NOV 23 - German chemicals company BASF will pool together all of its battery activities geared towards electromobility into a new business unit, joining the race for next generation lithium-ion battery cells for electric cars.

"As the world's leading chemical provider to the global automotive industry, there are significant opportunities for BASF in the battery materials space," said Frank Bozich, President of BASF's Catalysts division, in a statement on Wednesday.

BASF said it would invest a sum in the hundreds of millions over the next five years into researching, developing and the production of battery materials.

Stricter laws governing greenhouse gases, depleting fossil fuels and the rising price of crude oil are pushing carmakers across the world to roll out new zero-emission cars that can run entirely on electricity.

Since an electric car costs often twice the price of a conventional car powered by a combustion engine, researchers are searching for a way to make the lithium-ion lighter and less expensive.

The new BASF unit, to be formed Jan. 1, will integrate the existing battery activities of Bozich's Catalysts division that is focused on cathode materials development as well as BASF's Intermediates division, which is focused on electrolyte formulations.

It will also include the next-generation lithium battery activities grouped under BASF Future Business GmbH, with the whole Battery Materials unit to be led by Ralf Meixner, currently a vice president in its European industrial petrochemicals business.

A major step on the road, BASF said, was the construction of a manufacturing plant for battery materials in Elryia, Ohio, in the United States. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)