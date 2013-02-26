版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-BASF considers further natural gas-related investments in U.S.

FRANKFURT Feb 26 BASF SE : * Says considering further natural gas-related investments in U.S.
