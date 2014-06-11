版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-BASF says investing over 200 mln eur in U.S. herbicide capacity

FRANKFURT, June 11 BASF SE : * Says makes investments and launches new products for North American

agriculture * Says to invest 200 million EUR in herbicide capacity in United States
