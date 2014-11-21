版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica says FDA sets date of advisory committee meeting on isavuconazole NDA

Nov 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Reports that U.S. FDA sets date of advisory committee meeting on isavuconazole NDA for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis

* Says meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
