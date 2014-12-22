版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 22日 星期一 14:48 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica says Swissmedic approves Zevtera

Dec 22 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Says Swissmedic approves Basilea's antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) for treatment of pneumonia

* Swissmedic approved Zevtera for treatment in adults of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
