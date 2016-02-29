Swiss Basilea says profits still 2-3 years away

* CFO expects profitability in 2-3 years
* Basilea hopes new anti-infection drugs mitigate setbacks
* GSK dumped U.S. approval bid for Basilea skin drug in
January
By John Miller and Paul Arnold
ZURICH, Feb 29 Swiss drugmaker Basilea
expects to move into profit by 2018, counting on new
anti-infection drugs to help mitigate setbacks such as last
month's collapse of efforts to win U.S. approval for an eczema
treatment.
On Monday, Basilea reported a full-year 2015 net loss of
61.6 million Swiss francs ($60.9 million), bringing total losses
since 2011 to nearly 250 million francs.
The Basel-based company, whose strategy hinges on winning
partners to sell drugs it develops, could lose up to 60 million
francs on an operating level this year, it said.
To spur a turnaround, Chief Financial Officer Donato Spota
remains optimistic following the 2015 rollout of two new drugs:
Zevtera, an antibiotic for severe lung infections, and Cresemba,
to fight rare but deadly fungal infections.
"We're expecting to reach profitability within the next two
to three years," Spota said in a telephone interview.
The shares rose 3 percent by 1430 GMT, as analysts from J.
Safra Sarasin said Cresemba's 13.9 million francs in royalties
following its U.S. approval last March "suggests a healthy
launch."
Basilea will not be able to count on U.S. milestone payments
from partner GlaxoSmithKline from its eczema drug
Toctino to help reach profitability.
The British company in January abandoned its bid to win U.S.
Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment.
GSK sells Toctino outside the United States, where the drug
accounted for nearly 75 percent of Basilea's 52.8 million francs
in total revenue in 2015.
Chief Executive Ronald Scott is now studying the
implications of the GSK decision and added that Toctino's U.S.
fate will be decided before April.
"If we were to take the drug back, then we would look for an
additional partner," Scott said in the interview. "We will not
file the drug in the United States by ourselves."
Basilea has 364.7 million francs in cash, money the company
said is needed to pay for its share of winning U.S. approval for
Zevtera -- a process that could take three years -- as well as
to develop a pair of investigational cancer drugs.
($1 = 1.0018 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Keith Weir)