瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica gives update on ceftobiprole's U.S. regulatory status

June 25 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says FDA confirmed that a potential regulatory approval of ceftobiprole in

the U.S. would require additional phase 3 data * Says does not currently intend to initiate new phase 3 trials for

ceftobiprole without a partner for the U.S. * Source text for Eikon [ID:nHUG4KxLcK ] * Further company coverage
