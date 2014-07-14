版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 13:20 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica says isavuconazole receives orphan drug designations in Europe for treatment of invasive mold infections

July 14 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says isavuconazole receives orphan drug designations in Europe for treatment of invasive mold infections * Source text for Eikon [ID:nHUG6y9z1k ] * Further company coverage
