2014年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica - enters into agreement with Quintiles for commercialization of Zevtera/Mabelio in Europe

July 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says entered into agreement with Quintiles for commercialization of

Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril) in Europe * Says financial guidance for 2014 remains unchanged * Sees 2014 operating loss estimated at CHF 4 million to CHF 5 million per

month * Says 2014 total operating expenses estimated at CHF 8 million to CHF 9

million per month * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1jRlQTt] * Further company coverage
