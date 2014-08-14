BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica reports H1 net loss of CHF 19.4 million

Aug 14 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says reports 2014 half-year financials - ceftobiprole launch in Germany

planned for second half of 2014 * Says half-year cash position of CHF 245.9 million * Says H1 net loss CHF 19.4 million versus net loss CHF 17.3 million year ago * Says H1 contract revenue of CHF 20.2 million (H1 2013: CHF 20.4 million) * Confirms its unchanged guidance: total operating expenses for 2014 estimated

at CHF 8 to 9 million on average per month * Says H1 operating loss CHF 19.5 million versus operating loss CHF 17.4

million year ago * Says operating loss in 2014 is estimated at CHF 4 to 5 million on average per

month