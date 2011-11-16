Basketball-Duke coach Krzyzewski gets milestone win

Nov 15 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski moved past his mentor Bob Knight to become U.S. Division I college basketball's all-time wins leader on Tuesday.

Duke's 74-69 win over Michigan State gave "Coach K" his 903rd victory and took him clear of Knight, who coached Krzyzewski during his playing days at Army and helped shape his decorated career.

Knight was present to witness the moment and the two men hugged after the final buzzer.

"It's astounding we've won this much," Krzyzewski told reporters beside the court. "Number of wins has never been a goal. When you have really good players and you're at a great school you're going to win a lot."

Krzyzewski is enjoying his 37th season in coaching and spent all but five of those years at Duke where he has established a powerhouse program.

Duke has captured four national championships under Krzyzewski, the most recent in 2010, and the coach also led the U.S. Olympic basketball team to gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

