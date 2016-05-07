Basketball-Clippers' Griffin set to miss Rio with quad injury

May 6 Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin looks set to miss the Rio Olympics after his team announced that he will not attend the USA basketball team's training camps this summer.

Griffin underwent a bone marrow procedure on his left quad tendon on April 27 and has already begun the rehabilitation process.

He is expected to be ready for the start of the 2016-17 NBA season but is unlikely for the Rio Games this August.

In preparation for the Games, USA basketball will be holding training camps along with five exhibition showcase games beginning in July.

Five-time NBA All Star Griffin could miss his second straight Olympics, having made the 2012 squad for London before withdrawing with an injury.

This past season was quite the rocky campaign for Griffin, 27, who played in just 35 games.

He was already sidelined with his quad ailment when he broke his right hand after punching a member of the Clippers equipment staff in January.

The incident earned Griffin a four-game suspension by the NBA.

Griffin returned to action for the Clippers in April but re-injured himself in the team's first round playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)