Basketball-Stepanova to miss Olympics with knee injury

MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's Olympic medal hopes in
women's basketball suffered a big blow when leading player Maria
Stepanova was ruled out of the London Games with a knee injury.
The 2.02-metre centre will be sidelined for at least six
months after tearing ligaments playing for club side UGMK
Yekaterinburg in last week's Euroleague tournament.
"She'll need surgery and will have to miss the Olympics,"
UGMK director Maxim Ryabov told local media.
Stepanova, 33, has played in the last four Games, helping
the Russians to two bronze medals in Athens in 2004 and in
Beijing four years later.
She has also won three European titles including last year
in Poland where her country secured a spot at the Olympics.
The Russian women's team are considered leading contenders
for the London Games which start on July 27, along with United
States and Australia.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Tony Jimenez)