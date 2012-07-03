Basketball-Spain's Fernandez set to join Real Madrid

MADRID, July 3 Spain forward Rudy Fernandez has
agreed a three-year deal to join Real Madrid from the NBA's
Denver Nuggets, the player said on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow my signing for Real Madrid will be confirmed for
three seasons!! Very pleased to be returning!!" Fernandez said
on his official Twitter account.
The 27-year-old, who spent three seasons with the Portland
Trail Blazers, played for Real during the NBA lockout last
season before joining the Nuggets.
Fernandez is a part of Spain's preliminary squad preparing
for the Olympic Games in London later this month, when they will
be looking to improve on the silver medal earned in Beijing in
2008.
