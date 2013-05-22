Basketball-Signs point to Krzyzewski staying as Olympic coach

USA Basketball is set to name its men's coach for the next Olympic cycle and all signs point to Mike Krzyzewski, who has already led Team USA to a pair of Summer Games golds, retaining the job.

A news conference hosted by USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo to announce the selection has been called for Thursday at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where Krzyzewski presides as head coach of the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski said before and after the United States won the 2012 gold medal at the London Games that he would be stepping down from the national team head coaching job he assumed in 2005, but in recent days he reportedly was reconsidering.

The 66-year-old Krzyzewski, who also led the U.S. team to victory at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 world basketball championship, has posted a 62-1 record over the last seven years in charge of the team.

Last year, Krzyzewski steered a star-studded squad including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony to their second successive gold medal game triumph over Spain in the London Olympics final.

After a third-place finish at the 2006 world championship, Team USA has not lost since under Krzyzewski, popularly known as Coach K.

Krzyzewski has been on the staff of 13 U.S. national teams since 1979 and in following up his Beijing triumph with the London win became only the second coach ever to win back-to-back Olympic men's basketball titles.

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001, Krzyzewski has amassed the most wins ever in U.S. college basketball's top division with 957 career victories, and won four national championships and made 11 Final Fours with Duke.

