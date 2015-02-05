版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 14:46 BJT

BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank adapts its practice of valuation adjustments

Feb 5 Basler Kantonalbank :

* Says is adapting its practice of valuation adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
