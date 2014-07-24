REFILE-BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank group H1 gross profit of CHF 131.8 million, down 7.9 pct

(Corrects headline to read down 7.9 percent, not down - 7.9 percent)

July 24 July 24 Basler Kantonalbank :

* Says group H1 gross profit of CHF 131.8 million, down 7.9 percent * Says group H1 net income of CHF 105.1 million, down 18.3 percent * Says group H1 interest income of CHF 173.7 million, down CHF 1.7 million * Says is "cautiously optimistic" for H2 2014

