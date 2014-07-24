REFILE-BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank group H1 gross profit of CHF 131.8 million, down 7.9 pct

UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on even after concessions
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
(Corrects headline to read down 7.9 percent, not down - 7.9 percent)
July 24 July 24 Basler Kantonalbank :
* Says group H1 gross profit of CHF 131.8 million, down 7.9 percent * Says group H1 net income of CHF 105.1 million, down 18.3 percent * Says group H1 interest income of CHF 173.7 million, down CHF 1.7 million * Says is "cautiously optimistic" for H2 2014
* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016