Basler KB pledges Swiss focus after U.S. woes

ZURICH Dec 19 Basler Kantonalbank
will renew its focus on domestic clients after an
ill-fated foray into business with wealthy U.S. citizens, the
bank said on Monday.
Hans Ringger, private banking head in the bank's key Zurich
office, will in February hand over running of the unit to Roman
Seiler, who will shift the unit's focus back to Swiss clients.
Ringger, who turns 63 next year, will stay with the bank but
focus on his key client relationships, the bank said.
Basler Kantonalbank is one of 11 banks, along with Credit
Suisse, which U.S. authorities have homed in on for
allegedly helping U.S. clients to avoid taxes through hidden
Swiss accounts.
U.S. officials have culled considerable data from several
amnesty programs and from UBS, which handed over client
data to settle legal action brought by the United States over
offshore accounts, and paid a fine to avoid criminal
prosecution.
Michael Buess, a spokesman for Basler Kantonalbank, said the
bank was in touch with U.S. officials but didn't elaborate.
Basler is on track to exit the United States, a decision it
took several months ago, Buess said.