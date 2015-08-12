Hedge fund manager Bass defends targeting drug patents for profit

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 12 Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass
has defended his investment strategy of challenging drug patents
after criticism from a biotech company, saying he can do good
for society and make a profit.
Celgene Corp has alleged Bass is abusing a process set up to
challenge patents by short selling pharmaceutical shares that
drop when a patent review is filed.
Bass said in a filing late Tuesday that he and his Coalition
for Affordable Drugs will end up lowering drug prices.
The coalition's motivations "do not change the social value
of its activities," he said in papers filed with the U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office. "Poor quality patents enable
pharmaceutical companies to maintain artificially high drug
prices."
Last month, Celgene, one of the world's largest biotechnology
firms, asked the patent office to sanction Bass and others
behind the coalition by throwing out its patent challenges.
Celgene said Bass' real motive was to make money
short-selling.
A representative for Celgene said the company "will continue
to vigorously defend its patents." Neither Bass nor a
spokeswoman for his $2 billion Dallas-based Hayman Capital
Management could be reached for further comment.
Since February Bass has filed 18 patent reviews, including
five against Celgene.
New Jersey-based Celgene's patents cover methods to ensure
that thalidomide and related cancer drugs, which can cause
severe birth defects, are only given to approved patients who
are not pregnant.
The reviews began in 2012 as part of the America Invents
Act, as a faster and easier way to eliminate poor quality
patents. Drug companies have recently lobbied Congress to
prevent hedge funds from launching the reviews.
In his response on Tuesday, Bass said short-selling is a
legal and regulated market activity and that profit-making is at
the heart of every patent.
"Celgene files for and acquires patents to profit from the
higher drug prices that patents enable," he said. Celgene's
patents, for example, enable it to price its Revlimid drug at
more than $580 per pill, he said, giving the company nearly $5
billion in sales last year.
Targeting patents can drive down high prices, he said. The
fact that the coalition's motivations are not entirely
altruistic, he said, is a "truthful irrelevancy."
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andrew Hay)