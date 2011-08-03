Colombia watchdog OKs BAT acquisition of Protabaco

* BAT previously valued deal at $452 million

BOGOTA Aug 2 Colombia's anti-monopoly watchdog on Tuesday gave British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L) the green light to buy Protabaco, the second largest cigarette company in the Andean country, in a deal worth $452 million.

BAT has said that the deal would elevate it to second from third place in Colombia, Latin America's fourth largest cigarette market with total industry sales of around 17 billion cigarettes in 2010. [ID:nLDE7161TC]

Colombia's Industry and Trade Superintendency said that the deal would not give London-based BAT, the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, a monopolistic share of Colombia's market.

"Concentration will increase in the mid-low segment because BAT and Protabaco are part of this segment and following the deal they'll have a 47.08 stake," the body said.

Protabaco sold 5.5 billion cigarettes in 2010, accounting for almost one third of the domestic market. Its biggest brand, Mustang, is the country's second best selling cigarette with a market share of around 18 percent. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; editing by Carol Bishopric)