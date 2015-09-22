版本:
中国
2015年 9月 22日

BAT to buy Polish e-cigarette firm, inks deal with Reynolds American

Sept 22 British American Tobacco Plc said on Tuesday it would buy CHIC Group of Poland to boost its presence in the growing e-cigarette market.

BAT also signed a vapour technology-sharing term sheet with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, a unit of Reynolds American . (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

