RPT-UPDATE 1-British American Tobacco revenue hurt by weak currencies

* Year-to-date rev through Sept up 4.2 pct excl currency
impact
* Volume, or amount of tobacco sold, down 1.8 percent
LONDON, Oct 28 British American Tobacco
, the world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5
percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the
year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in smoking
rates.
The maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes is like its
peers grappling with falling sales in many markets due to
increasing regulation, higher taxes, economic weakness and
growing health consciousness.
"The trading environment remains challenging due to the
slower-than-expected recovery in the global economy, continued
pressure on consumer disposable income worldwide and significant
currency headwinds," the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Excluding the currency impact, BAT said year-to-date revenue
through Sept. 30 rose 4.2 percent, due to price increases.
Volume, or the amount of tobacco sold, fell 1.8 percent.
Performance in the current fourth quarter should moderate,
the company said, due to strong comparisons in the year-earlier
period, increased spending to market and expand next-generation
products such as e-cigarettes, and the impact of weakness in
currencies such as the Russian rouble and Brazilian real.
"However I remain confident that we are on track to deliver
another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of
exchange," said BAT Chief Executive Officer Nicandro Durante.
BAT also referred to a Canadian appeals court decision
handed down on Tuesday ordering it and rival Philip Morris
International to set aside a combined C$984 million ($742
million) while challenging an earlier ruling.
BAT said it believes the order is unprecedented and
unjustified and it intends to review its options to apply for
leave to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada and
to seek, in the interim, a stay of the order.
($1 = 1.3259 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Holmes)