公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 19日 星期六

URGENT-Brazil's Vinci Partners denies deal to invest in OGX

SAO PAULO Oct 18 Brazilian private equity firm Vinci Partners said on Friday it is not involved in any deal to invest in tycoon Eike Batista's troubled oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, according to a securities filing.

OGX said earlier on Friday that it was in talks with Vinci Partners and other potential investors for options about a potential capital injection.
