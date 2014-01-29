版本:
Brazil regulator says Batista's oil company must return 8 blocks

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Wednesday that Óleo e Gás, the bankrupt oil company of businessman Eike Batista, will have to return eight exploration blocks to the government after the company failed to meet exploration deadlines in December.

The company said on Tuesday the blocks would not have a major impact on the company's debt restructuring. The company had sought to have the deadlines extended, but the ANP denied the request.
