Batista's OSX Brasil says it is in talks with OSX-3 bondholders

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilding and shipleasing company controlled by businessman Eike Batista, said on Monday that it was in talks with bondholders over the lease terms of an oil production ship.

The ship, OSX-3, is a floating production, storage and offloading vessel that is handling oil and gas output from the Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field east of Rio de Janeiro owned by Batista's Oleo e Gas Participações SA.

OSX sold $500 million of 9.25 percent debt maturing in March 2015 to finance the construction of the OSX-3.
